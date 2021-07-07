Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 731 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.