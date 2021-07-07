Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,110,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

