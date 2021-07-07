Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of DMC Global worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

