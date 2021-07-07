Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

