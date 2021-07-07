Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 635,584 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,584 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Barings BDC worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.