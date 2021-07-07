Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.93 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 329,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

