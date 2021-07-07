Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.