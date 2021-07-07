KeyCorp Comments on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 119.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $240,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,714 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.