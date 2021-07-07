KeyCorp Weighs in on Meritor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Meritor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

