Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

