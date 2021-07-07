KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,324 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $127,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

