KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

