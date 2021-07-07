Klaytn Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $110.15 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00166917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,416.44 or 0.99910291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.38 or 0.00964902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,613,452,797 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,332,363 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

