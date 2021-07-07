Kontoor Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 810 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,273% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.