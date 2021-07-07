Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

