Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $103.75 Average PT from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $67.11. 952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

