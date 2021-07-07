Kusama Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $306.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $236.72 or 0.00679494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00135796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00165385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,879.18 or 1.00118686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00972084 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

