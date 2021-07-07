La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:LZB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. 2,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,953. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.