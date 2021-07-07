Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Short Interest Update

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $327.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

