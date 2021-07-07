Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1,311.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 82,287 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

MAS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

