Laurion Capital Management LP Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Option Care Health by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 270,523 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 90,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,578. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 437.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

