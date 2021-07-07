Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.91. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

