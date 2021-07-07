Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $8.50 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 4,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,384. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

