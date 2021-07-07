Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 514,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Huntsman by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 15,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,388. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

