Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 165 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

