Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $4.97 Million Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXIIU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000.

GXIIU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,035. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

