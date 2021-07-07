Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1,790.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.