Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

