Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 969 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.