LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $145.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LCII opened at $129.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

