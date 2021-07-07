Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Legrand has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.