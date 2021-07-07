LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

LFST stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

