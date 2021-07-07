Lightning eMotors, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZEV. Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.