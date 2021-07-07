LNZ Capital LP Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LNZ Capital LP lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 13.5% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,634. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

