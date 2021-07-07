Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LKHLY opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Lonking has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Get Lonking alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lonking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.