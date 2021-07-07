Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,087 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.