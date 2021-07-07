Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $156.10 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

