Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cognex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

