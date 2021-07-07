Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cognex by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.