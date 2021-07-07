Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 71.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWD opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

