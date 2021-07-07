Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.