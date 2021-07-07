Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 565,260 shares of company stock worth $128,272,988 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

