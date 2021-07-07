Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

MDY opened at $488.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.48 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

