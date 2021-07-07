Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNDNF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$36.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

