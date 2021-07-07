M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.70.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

