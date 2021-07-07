MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 221.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,544 shares of company stock worth $3,966,590. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MTSI opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -884.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.