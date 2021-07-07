Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.52. 4,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,625,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

