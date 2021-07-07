MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $2.19 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $4.73 million and $482,498.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00006413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.