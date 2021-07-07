Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPFRF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

MPFRF remained flat at $$2.13 during trading on Wednesday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

