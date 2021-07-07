Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

MLFNF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

